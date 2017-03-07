Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonnala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Jonnala works at
Locations
Gwinnett Endocrinology1567 Janmar Rd Ste 100, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-1022
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been struggling to find a rheumatologist with excellent bedside manners & an ear to actually listen until I met Dr. Jonnala Geetha. As a first time patient she was attentive, thorough, & empathetic to my battle with fibromyalgia & more. My wait time was short, the paperwork wasn't long & repetitive, the front office staff was pleasant & friendly, & the lab technician at the end of my visit was great! I arrived in tears, & left with a smile!
About Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578690467
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
