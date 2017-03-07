Overview

Dr. Geetha Jonnala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Jonnala works at EASTSIDE RHEUMATOLOGY AND INTERNAL MEDIC in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.