Dr. Gopalakrishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes
Dr. Geetha Gopalakrishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Gopalakrishnan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan works at
Locations
Ultrasound East Providence Ri375 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4030
Ultrasound Providence Ri 245 Chapman St.245 Chapman St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-8344
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geetha Gopalakrishnan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235183450
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
