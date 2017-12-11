Overview

Dr. Geetha Ganesan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Ganesan works at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in New Berlin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.