Dr. Geetha Gabbita, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geetha Gabbita, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Office14568 Whittier Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (866) 592-2199
She has been my doctor for over 25 years. She is personable, attentive, listens, will spend as much as needed with you to discuss and explain. In turn turn that may cause yoo to have to wait longer as the next patient . worth it, I prefer that than a doctor that is in and out or seeing P.A. Instead of a doctor. She doesnt hesitate to refer to specialist-as needed. Very thorough. Her asst Letty is great. Office reception needs improvment.
About Dr. Geetha Gabbita, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Gabbita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbita speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbita. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbita.
