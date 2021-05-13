Dr. Geetha Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetha Bhat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Cooper Endocrinology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhat always spends plenty of time with me and explains everything in layman’s terms. Excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Geetha Bhat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Female
- 1700119963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
