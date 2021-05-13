Overview

Dr. Geetha Bhat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Bhat works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.