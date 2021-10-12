Overview

Dr. Geetha Athappilly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Athappilly works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.