Dr. Geetha Athappilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Geetha Athappilly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Lahey Opthalmalogy800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5488WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I had been having debilitating headaches and neck pain, and was seen multiple times over 2 months. Dr Athappilly meticulously reviewed each medical encounter, CT scan, MRI and labs with curiosity and thoughtfulness. I immediately felt that someone was finally listening. She spotted a couple of mild abnormalities in my lab results and ordered more blood work. Later that evening, she called me to let me know the lab she ordered was abnormal and she wanted to start me on high doses of steroids immediately for a suspected temporal arteritis, a disease that can result in permanent vision loss. Within 12 hours, I was feeling a little better. I feel confident I am now in good hands. I am so grateful for Dr. Athappilly for her amazing skill, knowledge, competence, and kindness. I have 2 newborn grandchildren and the gravity of never seeing them grow up because of permanent vision loss still impacts me daily. I truly believe she saved my vision and I will forever be grateful to her.
About Dr. Geetha Athappilly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Michigan State University
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
