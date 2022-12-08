Overview

Dr. Geetanjali Akerkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Akerkar works at Gastro Health in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.