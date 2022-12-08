Dr. Geetanjali Akerkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akerkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetanjali Akerkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geetanjali Akerkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lowell General Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health4 Meeting House Rd Ste 6, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 454-9811
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had my 3rd colonoscopy this past week. Dr. Akerkar discovered cancer in 2013. Surgery was performed and I have been cancer free ever since. Thanks to Dr. Akerkar.
About Dr. Geetanjali Akerkar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Marathi and Spanish
- 1144289166
Education & Certifications
- Uc
- Beth Israel-Deaconess Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cornell Univesity
- Gastroenterology
