Dr. Geeta Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geeta Rajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Rajan works at
Locations
Plano Neurology4601 Old Shepard Pl Ste 406, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been seeing Dr Rajan for a number of years now. I originally went in with Migraines and over a number of years could not get them under control. She was able to help me get them under control. I am back with her again due to a few other things that i am concerned with and she has really help educate me on what we feel we can do. She has guided me to the correct physicians that not only can help me but work with her in helping me find the answers and help i need to get better.
About Dr. Geeta Rajan, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Mn Med School
- Hennipin County Medical Center
- Mgm Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
