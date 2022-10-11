Overview

Dr. Geeta Rajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Rajan works at Plano Neurology in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.