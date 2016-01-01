See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Geeta Patel, DO

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geeta Patel, DO is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. She currently practices at River Oaks Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    River Oaks Dermatology
    3730 Kirby Dr Ste 601, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 581-9119
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Ringworm
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Ringworm
Hair Loss

Rosacea Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Geeta Patel, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1982925186
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

