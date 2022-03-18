Overview

Dr. Geeta Nagpal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nagpal works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.