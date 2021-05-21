Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD
Overview
Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Retina Associates5150 E Yale Cir Ste S402, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 900-8507
-
2
Rocky Mountain Retina Associates4430 Arapahoe Ave Ste 115, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 900-8507Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Rocky Mountain Retina Associates1330 VIVIAN ST, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 900-8507
-
4
Rocky Mountain Retina Associates2014 Caribou Dr Ste 150, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (303) 900-8507
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laiwani is intelligent, compassionate, and kind. I had a macular hole and she was excellent explain the entire surgery and recovery process. She achieved the best possible outcome. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Geeta Lalchandani-Lalwani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1609891811
Education & Certifications
- Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- UHHS University Hospitals
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rocky Mountain Retina Associates
Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Hemorrhage and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lalchandani-Lalwani can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.