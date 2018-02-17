Dr. Geeta Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Kumar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geeta Kumar, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Bridge Pediatrics LLC2175 Lemoine Ave Ste 502, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 585-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
We love our Dr.Kumar! She is a very smart and friendly doctor! Her office is clean and nice! Plus, you can always be in contact with Dr.Kumar!
About Dr. Geeta Kumar, DO
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992706311
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- UMDNJ
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.