Overview

Dr. Geeta Kumar, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Bridge Pediatrics, LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.