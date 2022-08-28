Dr. Chaparala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geeta Chaparala, MD
Overview
Dr. Geeta Chaparala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Sri Devaraj Urs Med College R Gandhi University Kolar Karnataka India and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Sacto Rheumatology Consultants77 Scripps Dr Ste 105, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 922-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaparala was on time, efficient and compassionate. She listened to my concerns, addressed all, ordered more testing. She was on time. Explained everything so I could understand. I made follow up appointments and will be seeing her again.
About Dr. Geeta Chaparala, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1750562054
Education & Certifications
- Sri Devaraj Urs Med College R Gandhi University Kolar Karnataka India
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaparala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaparala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaparala has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaparala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaparala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaparala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaparala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaparala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.