Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bhargave works at ENT And Allergy Specialists in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Phoenixville
    826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  2
    Ent and Allergy Specialists
    5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  3
    ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital
  • Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Excelent doctorn where she is now?
    H palacios — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619100401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhargave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhargave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

