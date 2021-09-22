Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bhargave works at
Locations
1
Phoenixville826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 415-1100
2
Ent and Allergy Specialists5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 415-1100
3
ENT and Allergy Specialists Bryn Mawr825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 415-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent doctorn where she is now?
About Dr. Geeta Bhargave, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhargave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhargave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargave works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.