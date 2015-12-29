See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Gediminas Gliebus, MD

Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gediminas Gliebus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Gliebus works at Global Neurosciences Institute in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Pennington, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Philadelphia Office
    219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-6915
    National BrainTumor Center
    2 Capital Way Ste 456, Pennington, NJ 08534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 537-7300
    Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 470-9029

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Dementia
TCD Bubble Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dementia
TCD Bubble Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Abscess
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Dec 29, 2015
    Dr. Gliebus was my husband's physician, treating his Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's. His compassion toward my husband,myself and my family was beyond all expectations. A very intelligent and learned physician. I would highly recommend Dr. Gliebus.
    Susan T. Kane in Trenton, New Jersey — Dec 29, 2015
    About Dr. Gediminas Gliebus, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1174789044
