Overview

Dr. Geden Franck, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Florida State University (Fsu) and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Franck works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.