Overview
Dr. Geddy Krul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Krul works at
Locations
Union Pediatrics Associates PA381 Chestnut St # 19L, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 498-5094
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There is usually no wait and the environment is very calm. If my son is sick or I have concerns, he takes me right away. A very sweet and understanding doctor and he really cares about the kids!
About Dr. Geddy Krul, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1215936604
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Ensenada, Escuela De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Krul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Krul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krul works at
Dr. Krul speaks Spanish and Yiddish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.