Overview

Dr. Geanina Anghel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Anghel works at Northeast Digestive Health Center in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.