Overview

Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Okubadejo works at The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.