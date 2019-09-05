Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okubadejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Okubadejo works at
Locations
-
1
The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (877) 854-8274
-
2
The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (877) 854-8274
-
3
The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care25 Rockwood Pl Ste 335, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (877) 854-8274
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okubadejo?
Great job doc I am able to more for myself since the surgery thanks a million God bless
About Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1497947022
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Washington University/B-Jh/School Conc
- Wash U
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Brown Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okubadejo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okubadejo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okubadejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okubadejo works at
Dr. Okubadejo has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okubadejo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okubadejo speaks French and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Okubadejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okubadejo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okubadejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okubadejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.