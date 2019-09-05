See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Okubadejo works at The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New York, NY and Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 854-8274
  2. 2
    The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care
    215 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 854-8274
  3. 3
    The Institute for Comprehensive Spine Care
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 335, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 854-8274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 05, 2019
    Great job doc I am able to more for myself since the surgery thanks a million God bless
    MT — Sep 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD
    About Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1497947022
    Education & Certifications

    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Washington University/B-Jh/School Conc
    Wash U
    Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Brown Univ
    Orthopedic Surgery
