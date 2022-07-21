Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD
Overview
Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Lagos College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Samuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Gastroenterology Specialists at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 109, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
exceptional physician and staff! I have ever met!!!
About Dr. Gbeminiyi Samuel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1215322664
Education & Certifications
- Vidant Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- University of Lagos College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samuel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.