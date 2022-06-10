Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zibari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School - University of Tennessee and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
WK Advanced Surgery Center2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 2B, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Long wait, BUT everyone was so very nice and informative. I am very much at peace with what I know so far. Thank you for your time and patience with someone who doesn’t hear real well. No decisions yet, but look forward to meeting with you again.
- Transplant Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Medical School - University of Tennessee
Dr. Zibari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zibari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zibari speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zibari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zibari.
