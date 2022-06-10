Overview

Dr. Gazi Zibari, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical School - University of Tennessee and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Zibari works at WK Advanced Surgery Center in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

