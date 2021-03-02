See All Oncologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD

Oncology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .

Dr. Abdulhay works at Lehigh Valley Womens Cancer Ctr in Allentown, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lehigh Valley Womens Cancer Ctr
    1611 Pond Rd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 366-8555
    HAN Gynecologic Oncology -Broomall
    30 Lawrence Rd Ste 500, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 876-9640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 02, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr A. I drive 2 1/2 hours for my appts. He saved my life when I got Ovarian Cancer back in 2010. I just called to confirm my appt. and found out that he left Crozer. Does anyone know where he went to?
    T.J. East Stroudsburg, PA — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD

    Oncology
    50 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Turkish
    1548210024
    Education & Certifications

    Georgetown University
    Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
    Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty
    Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gazi Abdulhay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulhay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdulhay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdulhay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdulhay has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulhay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulhay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulhay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulhay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulhay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

