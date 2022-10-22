See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Aram works at Expert Care Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Expert Care Center
    4675 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 501-7445
  2. 2
    Expert Care Center
    4800 Linton Blvd Ste E310, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 335-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I highly recommend this doctor she is very professional and really cares about her patients ! This doctor has done more for me to relieve my pain then any others! Her staff is also very friendly And professional . The atmosphere in her office is very pleasant and calming I’m truly happy that I found this wonderful doctor
    Elizabeth — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922244516
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gazelle Aram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aram works at Expert Care Center in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aram’s profile.

    Dr. Aram has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Aram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

