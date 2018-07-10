Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7131
-
2
UT Physicians Women's Center - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200-D, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This amazing Dr performed a prolapse surgery on my mom June 12,2018 we were absolutely amazed with her she kept us informed before and after the surgery she made a personal call to me when the surgery was complete to inform me of everything that she had encountered during surgery and her actions which were discussed before the surgery should she run into any of those particular problems Dr Siddiqui and her entire team went above and beyond to assure our comfort in her performing this surgery
About Dr. Gazala Siddiqui, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346265725
Education & Certifications
- Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
