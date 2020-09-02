Overview

Dr. Gaylon Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



Dr. Rogers works at Medical West Orthopaedics in Hoover, AL with other offices in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.