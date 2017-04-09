Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle Stewart, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Stewart, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3350 Ridgelake Dr Ste 271, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 895-4817
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
I have been a patient of Dr. Stewarts since 2008. She has always been very very kind to me & takes her time with me. If there is something that I am not quite sure about she will explain it to me. I have always followed my medications & therapy exactly as she requires & I feel a whole lot better. I do have my ups & downs but that is part of the several illnesses I have been "blessed" with lol I don't know what I would do without Dr. Stewart, She is genuinely a wonderful person & amazing doctor!
About Dr. Gayle Stewart, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1073622676
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.