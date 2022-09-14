Overview

Dr. Gayle Skinner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Skinner works at Capital Womens Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.