Overview

Dr. Gayle McCloskey, MD is a Dermatologist in Crest Hill, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.



Dr. McCloskey works at Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill in Crest Hill, IL with other offices in Morris, IL and Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.