Dr. Gayle Masri-Fridling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masri-Fridling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Masri-Fridling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayle Masri-Fridling, MD is a Dermatologist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Masri-Fridling works at
Locations
-
1
William Sawchuk MD & Gayle Masri-fridling MD Ltd.8320 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 303, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 532-7211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masri-Fridling?
I have been a patient of Dr. Masri-Fridling for the past several years. I find her to be very professional, personable, and thorough. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Gayle Masri-Fridling, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336267681
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masri-Fridling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masri-Fridling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masri-Fridling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masri-Fridling works at
Dr. Masri-Fridling has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masri-Fridling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Masri-Fridling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masri-Fridling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masri-Fridling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masri-Fridling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.