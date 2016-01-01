Dr. Kookootsedes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle Kookootsedes, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Kookootsedes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Kookootsedes works at
Locations
Coral Desert Spine Surgery1490 E Foremaster Dr Ste 220, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 879-7610
San Diego Arthritis Medical Cln3633 Camino del Rio S Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 287-9730
Atlantis Physical Therapy Assoc.3500 Lomita Blvd Ste M100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 937-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gayle Kookootsedes, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
