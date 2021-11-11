Dr. Gayle Kasdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Kasdorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Kasdorf, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kasdorf works at
Locations
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-1010
Prevea Health at Door County Medical Center323 S 18th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 272-1010
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 272-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kasdorf is very professional and personable. I have followed her to different sites because I like how she cares about how I am feeling and is always trying to keep my thyroid running optimally.
About Dr. Gayle Kasdorf, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wisc Aff Hosps
- Med Coll Wisc Aff Hosps
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasdorf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasdorf accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasdorf has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypoglycemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasdorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.