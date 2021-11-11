Dr. Gayle Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Goldstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Ophthalmology Associates, PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 135, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-7020
-
2
Georgia Ophthalmology Assocs465 Winn Way Ste 140, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 298-5557
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?
Excellent visit. She was the fifth doctor I've seen trying to solve my vision problems, and the first to give me any hope. Spent a long time reading everything I brought her and asking pertinent questions. She set up a plan, and explained everything. Office staff was also very helpful and friendly. Wait time was quite long, but worth it to me.
About Dr. Gayle Goldstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093707325
Education & Certifications
- Greater Detroit Hospital Medical Centers
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.