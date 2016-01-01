See All General Dentists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Gayle Fletcher, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (6)
Dr. Gayle Fletcher, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conroe, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Dr. Fletcher works at Fifth Avenue Urology in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Patient-First Dental Care - Gayle J. Fletcher D.D.S
    1336 League Line Rd Ste 400, Conroe, TX 77304
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon

4.3
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gayle Fletcher, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • 1649369786
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Medical Education

Dr. Gayle Fletcher, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fletcher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fletcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fletcher works at Fifth Avenue Urology in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fletcher’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

