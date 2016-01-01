Overview

Dr. Gayle Dilalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.



Dr. Dilalla works at Duke Raleigh Hospital in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.