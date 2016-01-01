Dr. Dilalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayle Dilalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Dilalla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Dr. Dilalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drah Breast Surgery of Raleigh4101 Macon Pond Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-8200
-
2
Duke Raleigh Hospital3400 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilalla?
About Dr. Gayle Dilalla, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194702910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilalla works at
Dr. Dilalla has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.