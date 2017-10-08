Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cekada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cekada works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Healthcare Specialists Medical Group Inc.184 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 903-1391
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cekada?
She has been my doctor for quite a few years. I would not go to anyone else as a primary physician. She is caring, kind, thorough, and highly knowledgeable, Simply the best doctor I have ever had. If she moves the across the country, I think I would follow her.
About Dr. Gayle Cekada, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114996055
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cekada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cekada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cekada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cekada works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cekada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cekada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cekada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cekada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.