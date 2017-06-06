Dr. Gayla Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayla Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayla Rowland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Rowland works at
Locations
Southern Eye Group1624 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 990-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowland, MD is very kind and personable. Her office and the entire clinic is very fast and effective. I wait usually no more then 5-10 minutes after checking in before the Tech comes out and takes to to a room to start my exam followed by Dr. Rowland coming in and doing her exam, she is very detailed as well as quick. I have recommended her to many friends.
About Dr. Gayla Rowland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962482927
Education & Certifications
- University Sth Fl
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.