Dr. Gayla Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayla Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
UT Medical Center9301 Park West Blvd Bldg A, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 249-7031
Dr Harris took the time to get to know me and review all my medical history in order to create a plan that lead to us conceiving. She is honest and straightforward which I appreciated. She cares about her patients and it’s all one on one experience with her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
