Overview

Dr. Gayla Dillard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Dillard works at Dr. April L Speed in Conyers, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA and Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.