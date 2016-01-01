Dr. Gayla Dillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayla Dillard, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayla Dillard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Dillard works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Spec. Lab LLC1364 WELLBROOK CIR NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 761-7171Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:15am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Piedmont Rockdale Hospital1412 Milstead Ave NE, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 918-3000
-
3
Piedmont Walton Hospital2151 W Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 267-8461
-
4
Piedmont Newton Hospital5126 Hospital Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 385-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dillard?
About Dr. Gayla Dillard, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1649291659
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillard works at
Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Breast Lump, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.