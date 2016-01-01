Overview

Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with School of Health and Medical Sciences - Seton Hall University



Dr. Keshav works at Essex Nephrology & Medical Center PC Belleville in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.