Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keshav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their residency with School of Health and Medical Sciences - Seton Hall University
Dr. Keshav works at
Locations
-
1
Essex Nephrology and Medical Center PC140 Belmont Ave Ste 103, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keshav?
About Dr. Gayithri Keshav, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1588767875
Education & Certifications
- School of Health and Medical Sciences - Seton Hall University
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keshav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keshav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keshav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keshav works at
Dr. Keshav has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keshav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keshav speaks Hindi.
Dr. Keshav has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keshav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keshav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keshav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.