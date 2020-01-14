Dr. Gayatri Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayatri Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayatri Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Heritage Psychiatry2300 W White Ave Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-4755
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I received very good care for depression. She is attentive to my needs, changes medications to fine the best for me.
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396880316
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
