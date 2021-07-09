Overview

Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sarkar works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.