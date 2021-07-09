Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Calcutta / Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Directions (916) 844-1593Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkar?
EXCELLENT THOROUGH EVALUATION
About Dr. Gayatri Sarkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1376668343
Education & Certifications
- Niddk, Nih Diabetes, Endocrine and Obesity Branch
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- University of Calcutta / Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarkar speaks Bengali and Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.