Dr. Gayatri Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayatri Reilly, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Chevy Chase5454 Wisconsin Ave # 940, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-8100
Rockville600 Jefferson Plz Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 315-2198
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Reilly for several years for my macular degeneration. She is always prompt, friendly, and highly professional. Under her care my macular degeneration has not gotten worse, and I completely trust her with the care of my eyes.
About Dr. Gayatri Reilly, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1174718456
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown-Washington Hosp Ctr
- University Of Maryland
- York Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.
