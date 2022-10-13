Overview

Dr. Gayatri Reilly, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Reilly works at THE RETINA GROUP OF WASHINGTON in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.