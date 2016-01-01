Dr. Gayatri Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayatri Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayatri Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 201 16th Ave E Fl 5, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3111
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 596-3300
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gayatri Reddy, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548334154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
