Dr. Gayatri Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayatri Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Gayatri Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1124438643
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
