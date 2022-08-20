Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimmagadda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Nimmagadda works at
Locations
1
Columbia Caner Center5450 Knoll North Dr Ste 140, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 740-1744
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was fast and thorough. The doctor and her assistant were knowledgeable, informative and gave me the choice to choose my treatment after educating me on the options available to me regarding my health condition.
About Dr. Gayatri Nimmagadda, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1770550998
Education & Certifications
- U Md
- Harbor Hosp Ct
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimmagadda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimmagadda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimmagadda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimmagadda has seen patients for Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimmagadda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nimmagadda speaks Telugu.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimmagadda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimmagadda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimmagadda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimmagadda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.