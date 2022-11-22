Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gayatri Baker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL.
Associates In Psychtry & Cnslng2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-2400
Centerresidence West675 Varsity Dr, Elgin, IL 60120 Directions (847) 741-2600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
While I have previously left a brief review for Dr Baker, I would like to update it. Dr Baker is extremely competent, seems to be a very quick study & is willing & has competencies to assist in sensitive & routine matters — able to listen with a “third ear” & consider multiple perspectives, individual, family & social dynamics. She has a strong grasp of neurological & psychopharmacology medications as demonstrated by her explaining possible drug interactions & specifics that are difficult to determine on my own, even after reviewing literature. I feel indebted to her & recommend her without reservation. She considers traditional modalities, but also emerging holistic approaches, eg osteopathy, acupuncture & water therapy — in fact she had training in osteopathy & has applied experience in addictions & life-style medicine, general neurology & psychiatry. Richard Davis Crystal Lake, Illinois
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1205219300
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.