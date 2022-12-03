Dr. Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sathiyamoorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, MD
Dr. Gayathri Sathiyamoorthy, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum Health4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Fremont Office230 W Oak St, Fremont, MI 49412 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
SHMG Pulmonary - Greenville705 S Greenville West Dr, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Knowledgeable, respectful and informative
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
