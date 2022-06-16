Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gayathri Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gayathri Reddy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadlands, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Mysore Medical College.
Locations
Act Fast Urgent Care Pllc43150 Broadlands Center Plz Ste 184, Broadlands, VA 20148 Directions (571) 570-7060
Walk-in Medical Care Burke6045 Burke Centre Pkwy Ste M, Burke, VA 22015 Directions (703) 596-4848Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Dr Reddy always takes me concerns seriously and takes the time to address each issue.
About Dr. Gayathri Reddy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164430476
Education & Certifications
- Mid Hudson Family Practice Resideny Program
- Mysore Medical College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.