Dr. Gayathri Gara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayathri Gara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gayathri Gara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Perinatal Diagnostic Centers of New York & Nj174 LILY POND AVE, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 727-7935
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gara is an excellent doctor with phenomenal skills and, a kind and genuine concern for her patients.
About Dr. Gayathri Gara, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952558777
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.