Overview

Dr. Gayathri Gara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Gara works at Perinatal Diagnostic Centers of New York & Nj in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.