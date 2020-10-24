Dr. Story has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay Story, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gay Story, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Story works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Story?
Thorough
About Dr. Gay Story, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962436097
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Story accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Story has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Story works at
Dr. Story has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Story on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Story. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Story.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Story, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Story appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.